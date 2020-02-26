Panel OKs bill to put ‘In God We Trust’ in state buildings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A House committee has approved a measure that would require signs bearing the national motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed at all state buildings.

The House Rules Committee voted 6-1 on Tuesday for the bill by Republican House Speaker Charles McCall of Atoka.

It now moves to the full House for consideration.

The bill is fiercely opposed by the religious equality watchdog group American Atheists.

The group’s Oklahoma State Director Tim Ward says the bill is exclusionary and sends a message that atheists, agnostics, Buddhists, Hindus and other polytheists are unwelcome in Oklahoma.