AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Closing arguments began in federal court Monday to determine how much the federal government will pay the victims and families involved in the Sutherland Springs church shooting that left 26 people dead, and 22 others injured.

In July, a federal judge determined that since the gunman had threatened mass violence while in the Air Force, the government was 60% liable for the mass shooting. The judge’s ruling aligns with the victims and families who believe the deadly shooting could have been prevented if the military branch had properly reported it.