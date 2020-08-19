OU sororities to recruit virtually to reduce virus risk

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The University of Oklahoma is requiring its sororities to recruit new members virtually after learning of students attending large social events without taking precautions against the coronavirus.

OU Student Life Director Quy Nguyen notified the families of students in an email on Monday.

The decision comes after Oklahoma State University announced that a sorority house is quarantined and its members prohibited from leaving the house after 23 tested positive for the virus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 49,326 confirmed new coronavirus cases and 682 deaths.