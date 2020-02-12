Breaking News
Amarillo Police: One person shot in Thompson Park; Officers investigating two other shots fired reports
1  of  34
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Bovina ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clarendon College-Pampa Center Claude ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Eastern New Mexico University Farwell ISD Fort Elliott ISD Friona ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Lazbuddie ISD Lefors ISD Muleshoe ISD Nazareth ISD Pampa ISD Panhandle ISD Portales Municipal Schools San Jon Municipal Schools Springlake Earth ISD St. Matthew's Episcopal of Pampa Tulia ISD Vega ISD Walcott ISD White Deer ISD Wildorado ISD

OU investigates after professor uses racial slur in class

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma is looking into an incident in which a journalism professor used a racial slur during a class.

According to a statement from OU President Joseph Harroz Jr., the professor used the slur while arguing that it was equally offensive as the term “Boomer.”

The professor, Peter Gade, is the director of graduate studies at OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Harroz says that while Gade’s comments are protected by the First Amendment and academic freedom, he says the comment was “fundamentally offensive and wrong.”

Gade didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 19°
Windy, morning fog giving way to sun late
Windy, morning fog giving way to sun late 10% 44° 19°

Thursday

40° / 22°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 40° 22°

Friday

51° / 36°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 51° 36°

Saturday

56° / 34°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 56° 34°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 67° 45°

Monday

60° / 28°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 60° 28°

Tuesday

40° / 23°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 40° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

24°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
24°

28°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
28°

32°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
32°

36°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
39°

40°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
40°

40°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
40°

41°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
41°

43°

5 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
43°

39°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

7 PM
Clear
0%
35°

33°

8 PM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

9 PM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
31°

30°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

29°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

28°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
26°

24°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

22°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

Don't Miss