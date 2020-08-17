OSU sorority isolated after 23 women test positive for COVID

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Members of an Oklahoma State University sorority are prohibited from leaving their house after 23 tested positive for COVID-19.

The university said in a statement Monday that the entire chapter is in isolation.

A widely circulated video shows dozens of students without masks packed into a Stillwater nightclub over the weekend.

OSU has a combination of in-person and online courses, and students, staff and faculty are required to wear masks indoors and outdoors where social distancing isn’t possible.

Meanwhile, a local dance hall is still planning to hold a three-day music festival this weekend despite the Stillwater mayor’s concerns.

