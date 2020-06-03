OSBI: Poteau police officer shoots, kills woman with knife

by: Associated Press

POTEAU, Okla. (AP) — A state investigation is underway after a Poteau police officer shot and killed a woman in her home while responding to a domestic disturbance.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced it’s looking into the Wednesday morning shooting death of 39-year-old Mary Lawrence.

The OSBI says a preliminary investigation shows the officer told Lawrence to show her hands and saw that she was holding a knife.

The OSBI reports the officer told her to drop the knife, but instead she charged at the officer, who then shot her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

