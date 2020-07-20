OSBI investigating shooting in Beaver

BEAVER, Okla. — A teen is dead after being shot in Beaver.
Last week the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to the area of Third and Avenue N.
The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died.
If you have any information on this shooting contact OSBI.
