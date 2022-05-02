HOOKER, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports that it is currently investigating the death of a man after a standoff with the Hooker Police Department and other law enforcement agencies, according to a post on the OSBI’s Facebook page.

According to the OSBI, The Hooker Police Department tried to stop a vehicle being driven by Scott Osborn, 47 at around 7 p.m. in Hooker.

Police said that Osborn led police on a short chase that ended at the intersection of Jefferson St and Panhandle St. Police continue to say that Osborn got out of his vehicle with a gun and a standoff began that lasted almost three hours.

The OSBI’s post states that Osborn did not comply with instructions to put down his gun after negotiations with officers eventually pointed his weapon at police and shots were fired.

The post states that Osborn was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Hooker Police Department, Texas County Sheriff’s Office, District One District Attorney’s Task Force, and Goodwell Police Department were all on the scene at the time of the standoff. The OSBI said the investigation is still ongoing.