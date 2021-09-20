OSBI investigating deadly weekend break-in, shooting in Hollis

HOLLIS, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced its ongoing investigation into a Sept. 19 shooting after the death of Buddy Kevin Driver, 50.

According to the OSBI report, agents were requested to assist the Hollis Police Department with the investigation after Driver “attempted to break into a home located in the 900 block of West Broadway in Hollis.”

Agents said that the owner of the home shot Driver “several times from inside the residence as Driver attempted to enter the residence through a window.”

At around 7:50 a.m., when paramedics arrived on the scene, OSBI said that Driver was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.