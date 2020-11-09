OPSU to move to virtual instruction following Thanksgiving break

GOODWELL, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU) has announced that they will move to virtual instruction following the Thanksgiving break, Nov. 23-27.

OPSU says the the academic calendar will not change, and classes will continue as scheduled in an alternate format.

OPSU continues, housing will be available to students who need or choose to stay on campus during this time. Students remaining in campus residential housing should report their situation to Ms. Amber Glass, Dean of Students, studentservices@opsu.edu. OPSU’s normal food services will remain available.

Students who may need assistance with computer access and technology can contact Ms. Sarah Green, Dean of the Academic Resource Center, arc@opsu.edu.

OPSU says, all campus offices can be accessed virtually, and telecommunication and video conferencing can be arranged. A directory for all campus offices and personnel is available online here.

OPSU Commencement Exercises for the class of 2020 are still to be held December 12. For more information and to RSVP, please visit here.

