OPSU Estes E. Firestone Meat Lab receiving grant

GOODWELL, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Estes E. Firestone Meat Lab at Oklahoma Panhandle State University is receiving a $200,000 grant.

The grant is part of the CARES Act funding for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture.

The meat lab hopes to use this grant for the growth of Oklahoma’s meat processing capacity.

Lab director AJ Ingo said the money will allow them to quote, “Replace some of our key pieces of equipment to provide an even more consistent product to our valued customers in less time.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: