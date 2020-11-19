One woman dead in Texas County crash

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – A crash on US-54, says the Oklahoma Department of Safety, has resulted in the death of one woman.

According to DPS, at around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 18, a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado was eastbound on US-54, west of Guymon, Oklahoma, when it rear-ended a 2008 Kenworth that was slowing to make a turn.

DPS says that the woman who was driving the Chevrolet was pinned for around 40 minutes before being extracted by Guymon Fire Department, using Hurst Tools.