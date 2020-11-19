TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – A crash on US-54, says the Oklahoma Department of Safety, has resulted in the death of one woman.
According to DPS, at around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 18, a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado was eastbound on US-54, west of Guymon, Oklahoma, when it rear-ended a 2008 Kenworth that was slowing to make a turn.
DPS says that the woman who was driving the Chevrolet was pinned for around 40 minutes before being extracted by Guymon Fire Department, using Hurst Tools.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- No, social distancing won’t weaken your immune system
- Amarillo Crime Stoppers ‘Fugitive of the Week’ – Carmen Barrientez
- One woman dead in Texas County crash
- Thanksgiving get-together? Virus spread possible even after testing negative
- Republicans increasingly accept Trump’s defeat — but not in public