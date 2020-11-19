One woman dead in fatal car crash in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to Oklahoma DPS, one woman is dead after a fatal car crash in Beaver County.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol both vehicles were travelling north on US-83, when one vehicle came to a stop and was struck from behind by the second vehicle.

According to Oklahoma DPS, Courtney Allen 29 year-old was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The two in the other vehicle involved were not injured.