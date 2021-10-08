One person dead after single-vehicle wreck in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reports that one person has died after a wreck on Oct. 1 outside of Hardesty in Texas County.

According to Oklahoma DPS, at around 5:50 p.m., a pickup truck driven by Frank Kent Magner, 69, of Lexington, was heading east on US 412 when the truck hydro-planed and went off the north side of the highway rolling twice and hitting a tree.

DPS said Magner was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries on Oct. 2. A passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash on Oct. 1 and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

According to DPS, Magner was driving at an unsafe speed.