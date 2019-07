CIMARRON COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cimarron County.

It happened Friday afternoon on US 56 near County Road NS7, about five miles west of Felt, Oklahoma.

According to Oklahoma Troopers, Thomas Riley, 69, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, lost control, drove off the road and overturned.

Riley died at the scene.

Troopers said he was wearing his helmet at the time of the incident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.