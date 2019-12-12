One dead after wreck in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead after a wreck in Beaver County.
It happened around 10:15 a.m. on US-64, about four miles west of Forgan.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), Michael Smith, 72, of Beaver was driving east on US-64 when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the centerline and hit a semi-truck.
Smith died at the scene.
The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
OHP said Smith was not wearing a seatbelt.
The incident is still under investigation.
