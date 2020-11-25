One dead after three-car crash in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – One man has died and two other people were injured in a three-car crash in Beaver County.

The Oklahoma Department of Safety reports that last night at around 6:30 p.m. on US 83 and EW 33, three cars were involved in a side swipe, and head-on crash.

According to the report, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Timothy Davis, 70, of Minnesota was southbound on US 83 before crossing the center line. Davis’ vehicle then side-swiped a northbound 2013 Kenworth driven by Steven Prock, 40, of Texas. Afterwards, Davis’ vehicle crashed head-on into a 2021 Peterbilt driven by Tina Pruett, 52, of Oklahoma.

DPS says that Davis was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident, while Pruett and a 10-year-old passenger were both injured and admitted to Ochiltree General Hospital.

This story will be updated as more information is released.