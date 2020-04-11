Oklahoma’s US Senate seat draws crowded field of challengers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The only U.S. Senate seat up for grabs in Oklahoma is drawing a crowded field of challengers.

Friday was the last of the three-day filing period in Oklahoma, and four Democrats, three Republicans, two independents and a Libertarian filed to challenge Sen. Jim Inhofe.

The incumbent Republican has held the seat since 1994 and is seeking another six-year term.

All of Oklahoma’s five U.S. House members also have drawn challengers this cycle, although incumbent Reps. Frank Lucas in western Oklahoma and Kevin Hern in Tulsa will not face Republican primary opponents.