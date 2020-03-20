Oklahoma’s top epidemiologist reassigned amid outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s top epidemiologist is being reassigned in a move the state’s health agency says will help them better coordinate between local responders and health care experts, particularly in rural areas.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Thursday that state epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed is being reassigned “to provide epidemiological expertise to Oklahoma stakeholders.”

Oklahoma has reported 49 confirmed coronavirus infections including one person who died.

The agency also announced the hiring of Dr. Aaron Wendelboe as an interim state epidemiologist.

The department hasn’t responded to a request for comment on Burnsed’s reassignment.