Oklahoma’s mental health commissioner announces resignation

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2019 file photo, Terri White, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner, answers a question during a news conference In Norman, Okla. White, Oklahoma’s long serving mental health commissioner announced her resignation on Tuesday and says her last day on the job will be Feb. 1. White didn’t say why she was stepping down in a statement released by the agency. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s long-serving mental health commissioner has announced her resignation.

In a statement Tuesday from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Commissioner Terri White says her last day in office will be Feb. 1, but she didn’t say why she was stepping down.

The agency’s deputy commissioner will become interim director when White steps down.

Under a bill approved by the Legislature last year, the state’s new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt will have the power to name her replacement.

Stitt’s office didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry about whether he asked for White’s resignation.

