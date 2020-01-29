Oklahoma’s mental health commissioner announces resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s long-serving mental health commissioner has announced her resignation.
In a statement Tuesday from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Commissioner Terri White says her last day in office will be Feb. 1, but she didn’t say why she was stepping down.
The agency’s deputy commissioner will become interim director when White steps down.
Under a bill approved by the Legislature last year, the state’s new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt will have the power to name her replacement.
Stitt’s office didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry about whether he asked for White’s resignation.