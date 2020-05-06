Oklahoma’s medical pot industry sees record sales in April

OKLAHOMA CITY (The Oklahoman) — Figures from the Oklahoma Tax Commission show that the state’s residents bought a record amount of medical marijuana in April as dispensaries logged enough sales to raise tax collections by more than 25%.

The Oklahoman reports that the commission’s numbers also reveal that dispensaries paid nearly $9.8 million in taxes last month, surpassing the previous record of $7.8 million set in March.

A tax collection analysis found that Oklahoma residents spent about $61.4 million on medical marijuana in April.

The tax collections started a week after Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a directive that shut down many nonessential businesses and forced people to work from home.