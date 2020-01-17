1  of  33
Oklahoma’s GOP lawmakers want more medical pot regulations

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 poto, a billboard advertising medical marijuana is pictured along the Broadway Extension near Wilshire in Oklahoma City, Okla. (Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some GOP lawmakers are taking steps to ban billboards that advertise medical marijuana, further limit where dispensaries can be located and make Oklahoma’s medical pot program more transparent.

The Oklahoman reports that those lawmakers filed bills ahead of the Feb. 3 start of the legislative session.

The proposals come after lawmakers passed the “Unity Bill” last year that established the legal framework for State Question 788, which ultimately authorized medical marijuana use.

House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols says there is little chance the Legislature would pass any bills that would completely upend the state’s medical marijuana program this year.

