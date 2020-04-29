Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 214

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials are reporting seven new COVID-19-related deaths in the state, bringing the statewide death toll to 214.

Three of the deaths reported Wednesday morning occurred in the last 24 hours.

The others died between April 16 and Monday.

The state also reported about 60 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,473.

The number of infections, though, is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is planning to allow restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and places of worship to open starting on Friday.