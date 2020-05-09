Oklahoma’s COVID-19 death toll climbs; more testing planned

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, center, walks through Life Time Athletic as he tours the facility Friday, May 8, 2020, in Oklahoma City, as the facility reopens to the public for the first time since temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials are reporting nearly 100 new cases and six more deaths, taking the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 266.

The number of confirmed cases on Friday topped 4,400.

The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested.

State health officials on Friday announced a plan to test 90,000 people this month, with a focus on underserved areas in Oklahoma City.

Test will be available even for those not displaying symptoms.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s governor planned to visit a fitness center and a department store that reopened last week.