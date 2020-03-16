Oklahomans from cruise ship return home after quarantine

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say more than two dozen Oklahomans who were on a cruise that had a coronavirus outbreak have returned home after being quarantined.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Monday that all 26 Oklahomans who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship have returned home.

He says they were all asymptomatic before being allowed to return to Oklahoma and they will remain quarantined in their homes for another 14 days and be monitored by local health officials.

The ship was forced to idle off the coast of California after more than 20 people on board were diagnosed with the coronavirus.