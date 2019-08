ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma woman is dead after being hit by a train in Ellis County.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on August 10 at Main Street in Gage, Oklahoma.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Dawn Renee O’Hair, 44, was walking west on the railroad tracks when a BNSF train hit her.

O’Hair died at the scene from her injuries.

The incident is under investigation.