Oklahoma universities move classes online due to virus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s two largest universities are moving to online classes following next week’s spring break as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University each announced the move Thursday.

OU’s online classes will be only for students at the main campus in Norman while OSU will offer online classes at both the main campus in Stillwater and its Tulsa campus.

Both universities said there are no cases of the virus on either campus, but public health experts recommend the move as a precaution.

