Oklahoma troopers shoot, kill man after vehicle pursuit

MOORE, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it’s investigating after two troopers shot and killed a suspected car thief who crashed the truck he was driving during a pursuit.

Patrol spokeswoman Sarah Stewart says the troopers initiated a pursuit Wednesday on Interstate 35 after spotting the man driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Stewart says the man exited the interstate in Moore, lost control of his vehicle and crashed.

When he exited the vehicle, Stewart says the two troopers opened fire, killing him.

Stewart says she doesn’t know if the man was armed.

The troopers have been placed on administrative leave.