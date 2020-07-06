Oklahoma trooper struck SUV’s bumper during procession

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say an accident that injured three Oklahoma troopers on motorcycles during a procession for a fatally shot Tulsa police officer started when one of the troopers struck the rear bumper of a SUV on the shoulder of the road.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Trooper Rocky Barnes was traveling on the shoulder when he struck the back of the SUV parked on the shoulder Thursday on the Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City.

His motorcycle then collided with other troopers.

OHP said the SUV’s driver had legally pulled onto the shoulder and stopped to let the procession pass, and didn’t violate any traffic laws.