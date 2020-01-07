Oklahoma treasurer: Revenue collections beginning to slow

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s treasurer says overall collections to the state treasury are beginning to slow.

Treasurer Randy McDaniel says total collections during 2019 exceeded those from the prior year by nearly 6% but began to slow by the end of the year.

McDaniel says tax collections on oil and gas production have slumped significantly over the last four months.

He says sales tax receipts have also shown contraction for six of the past seven months.

And, he says use-tax collections on out-of-state purchases dropped last month for the first time in more than three years.

