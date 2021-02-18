Oklahoma Transportation: Highway conditions alert for Thursday morning

Snow covered city streets including at 61st and Sheridan in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (John Clanton/Tulsa World via AP)

OKLAHOMA (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation;

“Highway conditions have improved Thursday thanks to sunshine; however, slick spots on roadways persist due to very low temperatures. Motorists should not become complacent on these stretches of highway as intermittent slick patches are still present and black ice can form as temperatures remain below freezing.

While the driving lanes of most highways are clear at this time, drivers should be alert to some remaining snow-packed shoulders, on- and off-ramps, and turn lanes.

Due to continued extremely low temperatures, dangerous and life-threatening situations could occur should drivers become stranded in this winter weather event.

Plowing operations continue in all parts of the state except far northwestern Oklahoma, as Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews work to clear snowpack from all interstates, U.S. highways and state highways. ODOT crews will continue removal operations and treat with salt and sand until all highways are clear, which will take time.

Drivers are reminded to give highway crews plenty of room to maneuver and staying at least 200 feet behind those vehicles.

Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at https://www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, if travel is absolutely necessary, drivers should:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

Note: The next update will be sent when conditions change.

To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call

ODOT’s ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)

or go to www.okroads.org or follow ODOT on Twitter @OKDOT

For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com. “