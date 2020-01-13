Oklahoma to reduce business requirements to promote growth

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is taking steps to reduce the requirements for businesses to open in the state.

The Republican governor said Wednesday that he plans to sign an executive order aimed at slashing the number of regulations in Oklahoma by 25% by the end of his term in 2023.

He didn’t provide details on which regulations he would be targeting.

The Oklahoman reports that Stitt said he will have discussions with state business and industry leaders about deregulation that will make it easier for Oklahoma businesses to open and operate.