Oklahoma tests 35,800 nursing home residents, workers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Kevin Stitt says state health officials in May tested more than 35,800 residents and staff at nursing homes across the state for COVID-19.

That number announced Tuesday falls short of Stitt’s goal to test all 42,000 employees and residents.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma health officials on Tuesday reported 119 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths from the disease.

The total number of cases has reached nearly 6,700, with 339 total deaths.

The actual number of positive cases is thought to be much higher since there have been testing shortages and because some people with the disease don’t show symptoms.