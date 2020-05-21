Oklahoma teacher walkout leader faces ‘lewd proposals’ count

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Stillwater police say one of the organizers of Oklahoma’s 2018 teacher walkout has been arrested for making lewd proposals to a minor who was a former student.
Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs says 27-year-old Alberto Morejon was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that began after the child’s parent contacted police about a possible relationship with the former teacher.
Formal charges haven’t been filed.
Morejon is a history teacher and a coach at Stillwater Junior High School.
In 2018, he launched a teacher walkout page on Facebook that reached more than 70,000 followers and became an online meeting place during the walkout.