Oklahoma teacher walkout leader faces ‘lewd proposals’ count

This undated photo provided by the Stillwater Police Department in Stillwater, Okla., shows Alberto Morejon. Stillwater police say one of the organizers of Oklahoma’s 2018 teacher walkout has been arrested for making lewd proposals to a minor who was a former student. Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs says Morejon was arrested Tuesday, May 19, 2020, after an investigation that began after the child’s parent contacted police about a possible relationship with the former teacher. Formal charges haven’t been filed. (Stillwater Police Department via AP)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Stillwater police say one of the organizers of Oklahoma’s 2018 teacher walkout has been arrested for making lewd proposals to a minor who was a former student.

Police Capt. Kyle Gibbs says 27-year-old Alberto Morejon was arrested Tuesday after an investigation that began after the child’s parent contacted police about a possible relationship with the former teacher.

Formal charges haven’t been filed.

Morejon is a history teacher and a coach at Stillwater Junior High School.

In 2018, he launched a teacher walkout page on Facebook that reached more than 70,000 followers and became an online meeting place during the walkout.