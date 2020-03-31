Oklahoma surpasses 500 coronavirus cases, with 23 deaths

Social distancing is indicated on the floor at the checkout line at grocery store Super Cao Nguyen, Friday, March 27, 2020, in Oklahoma City, to remind customers to stay apart because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma now has more than 500 coronavirus cases.

The State Department of Health said Tuesday there are now at least 565 cases in the, up from 481 on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 deaths rose from 17 to 23.

The increase comes a day after the University of Oklahoma Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Douglas Drevets said he estimates the state has identified about 10% of all coronavirus cases.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

The vast majority of those who contract COVID-19 recover.