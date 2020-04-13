Oklahoma surpasses 2,000 coronavirus cases, nears 100 deaths

A Cleveland County Health Department employee, right, places a nasal swab into a tube at a mobile testing site for COVID-19 in Norman, Okla., Thursday, April 9, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of Oklahomans with coronavirus has surpassed 2,000 and the number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 99.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Monday at least 2,069 cases, up from 1,970 on Sunday while the number of deaths rose by three.

The department reports 80 of the deaths were people 65 or older.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.