Oklahoma surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths, 115 additional cases

Charissa McCarthy holds back tears as she waves with others from the parking lot of Integris Baptist Medical Center during a “Headlights for Hope” event Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City, in a show of support for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has surpassed 100 deaths due to COVID-19 and has 115 additional cases of the coronavirus.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported nine additional deaths Tuesday to bring the total to 108.

The agency says there are now at least 2,814 confirmed cases of the virus.

The deaths include one person in the 18 to 35 age range while the other eight were 65 or older.

The vast majority of those infected with the virus recover, but some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, can suffer more severe illness, including pneumonia.