Oklahoma Supreme Court sets arguments in funding flap case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court is directing a board led by Gov. Kevin Stitt to respond by next week to a lawsuit filed by legislative leaders over a budget feud.
Chief Justice Noma Gurich signed an order Thursday directing the Board of Equalization to respond by Monday.
Oral arguments before a Supreme Court referee are set for Tuesday.
House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat want the court to order the board to meet and declare a revenue failure.
Stitt abruptly canceled a meeting of the board last week during a spat with lawmakers over funding for one of his budget priorities.