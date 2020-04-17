Oklahoma Supreme Court sets arguments in funding flap case

FILE – In this Aug. 14, 2019, file photo is Oklahoma’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services Director Steven Harpe, in Oklahoma City. Revenue collections to Oklahoma’s main state operating fund were just 3.6% below projections last month, but state finance officials warned Tuesday the biggest hit is expected over the next three months. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court is directing a board led by Gov. Kevin Stitt to respond by next week to a lawsuit filed by legislative leaders over a budget feud.

Chief Justice Noma Gurich signed an order Thursday directing the Board of Equalization to respond by Monday.

Oral arguments before a Supreme Court referee are set for Tuesday.

House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat want the court to order the board to meet and declare a revenue failure.

Stitt abruptly canceled a meeting of the board last week during a spat with lawmakers over funding for one of his budget priorities.