Oklahoma Student “Knowlingly” Infected With COVID-19 Attends Classes

School officials say the student's parents were "mistaken" about the end of quarantine date.

(KFOR/NBC News) Officials in Moore, Oklahoma have confirmed that a student knowingly infected with COVID-19 attended classes at Westmoore High School.

School administration officials learned that the student came to school on Thursday, according to a letter that school district officials sent to parents.

“Once administrators were made aware of the student’s health situation yesterday evening, MPS Nurses and the health department were immediately involved,” the letter states.

School personnel investigated the matter and learned that the student’s parents were mistaken about the student’s end of quarantine date.

“They were under the understanding that since they were asymptomatic, that they did not need to quarantine for the full 14-day period,” Dawn Jones of Moore Public Schools said.

