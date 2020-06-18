Oklahoma State to remove segregationists’ name from building

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Officials say Oklahoma State University’s governing board plans to vote Friday to remove the name Murray from a building at the school’s Stillwater campus.

That will end an affiliation with a governor who advocated for segregation and pushed to advance Jim Crow laws.

University President Burns Hargis sent a letter to the board of regents on Wednesday recommending that the school rename the building that pays homage to Oklahoma’s ninth governor, William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray.

Link said in a statement, “The history associated with this building’s namesake has hurt many and is not consistent with our values of equality and justice for all.”

