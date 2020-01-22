Oklahoma state senator announces resignation before session

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state senator from Stroud is stepping down just days before the start of the legislative session.

State Sen. Jason Smalley announced in a press release Tuesday that he is resigning, effective Jan. 31.

Smalley says he’s stepping down to take a job as senior account manager for the Motorola Solutions Corp.

The Marine veteran has served in the Legislature for eight years, serving a term in the House before being elected to the state Senate.

His district includes parts of Lincoln, Pottawatomie and Seminole counties.