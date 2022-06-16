OKLAHOMA CITY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma State House of Representatives passes inflation relief legislation.

The Legislation was passed today and will eliminate the state grocery sales tax, and reduce personal income tax.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement about the legislation saying:

“Oklahoma families need inflation relief now and I am glad the House passed legislation to eliminate the state grocery sales tax and reduce personal income tax, both of which I called for in my State of the State address in February. The Senate has already passed tax cuts this year, so I am optimistic that they will join our efforts to deliver the inflation relief Oklahomans need. Since I called for this special session last month, inflation has increased to 8.6% overall, food costs are up over 10%, and President Biden`s inflation crisis shows no signs of slowing down. Oklahoma families need real relief now.”