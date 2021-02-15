Oklahoma state agencies reducing non-essential services due to frigid temperatures

OKLAHOMA (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Commissioner of Public Safety announced that state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday Feb. 16, for all 77 counties.

The non-essential service reduction authorization was granted by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, the commissioner’s office said.

According to a press release, state employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

The full list of Oklahoma counties under the authorization are: Adair, Alfalfa, Atoka, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cimarron, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Haskell, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnston, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Latimer, Leflore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, McCurtain, McIntosh, Major, Marshall, Mayes, Murray, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Roger Mills, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Texas, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, Woods, and Woodward.