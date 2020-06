FILE – In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field before the team’s NCAA college football game against TCU in Stillwater, Okla. Hubbard said on Twitter that he won’t do anything with the program until there is change after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt representing far-right online publication One America News Network. Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the T-shirt with the letters OAN. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State athletics has added a diversity council.

The move comes soon after football coach Mike Gundy’s decision to wear a T-shirt promoting a right-wing news network upset All-America running back Chuba Hubbard and several teammates.

Hubbard, who is Black, chose to remain after Gundy apologized.