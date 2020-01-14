Oklahoma sexual assault survivors can track their rape kits

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has adopted a new electronic tracking system that will allow sexual assault survivors to monitor the location and status of their rape kits.

The Oklahoman reports that the purpose of the system is to empower survivors with information, help law enforcement with investigations, and foster transparency and public trust.

Only survivors and entities that update the system can access the records.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation operates the system, which was authorized through legislation passed last year.

A task force made recommendations in an effort to improve the state’s response to sexual assaults.