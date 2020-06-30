Oklahoma sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases, with 585

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has set a new record daily high for confirmed cases of COVID-19, however the governor says the state is a “long ways away” from reintroducing restrictions that could harm the economy.

The state on Tuesday added 585 new confirmed cases and two more deaths caused by the coronavirus, bringing its tally since the start of the pandemic to 13,757 cases and 387 deaths.

Despite the uptick in cases, Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said at a news conference that the state is a “long ways away” from closing back down.

He urged residents to wear masks to limit the spread of the disease but he said face coverings would not be required.