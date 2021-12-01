Oklahoma Senator signs letter surrounding cancel culture in military

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, along with other Republican members of the United States Senate, joined together to sign a letter to the current U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, regarding cancel culture in the military.

According to a news release from Lankford’s office, Lanford, along with Republican Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Thom Tillis, Kevin Cramer, Mike Braun, Josh Hawkey, Tom Cotton, John Boozman, Roger Marshall, Steve Daines and Mike Lee, signed the letter. The letter expressed the senators’ collective concern regarding the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Countering Extremism Working Group (CEWG).

The CEWG, the senators state in the release, “could be used to ‘target service members who voice opposition to woke, Leftist ideology under the guise of protecting our ‘national security interest.’”

“Identifying and neutralizing extremist threats in, and among our service members, is an important goal,” the senators stated in the letter. “It is imperative that the Biden Administration and the DoD use existing resources to target legitimate threats, not use this working group as a cudgel to harass or silence conservative members of the armed forces.”