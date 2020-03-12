Oklahoma Senate votes to hike penalties for drug possession

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate has approved legislation to increase penalties for drug possession near schools.

The Senate voted 35-12 Wednesday to make it a felony to possess certain drugs within 1,000 feet of elementary or secondary schools.

The bill’s passage upset proponents of a state question approved by Oklahoma voters in 2016 that made all drug possession crimes a misdemeanor.

Former Republican House Speaker Kris Steele described the passage of the bill as “mind-boggling” and questioned why lawmakers would act against a vote of their constituents.

The bill now heads to the House. 

