Oklahoma Senate votes to ban abortions after 6 weeks

Oklahoma

by: Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate has approved legislation to essentially prohibit abortions in the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Senate voted 36-8 on Thursday for the bill, which now heads to the House for consideration.

It would prohibit doctors from performing abortions, beginning at six weeks of pregnancy, if a fetal heartbeat or brain waves are detected.

A spokeswoman for Planned Parenthood’s advocacy arm says many women are unaware that they are pregnant at six weeks.

Oklahoma currently prohibits abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

