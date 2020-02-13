Oklahoma Senate approves bill to allow more armed teachers

Oklahoma

by: SEAN MURPHY

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2019, file photo, state Sen. David Bullard poses for a photo in his office in Oklahoma City. School teachers in Oklahoma with a gun license would be able to carry firearms into their classrooms with district approval under a bill approved in the state Senate. “We have a lot of kids right now who are vulnerable,” said Bullard, a Durant Republican whose rural district includes several small districts he says can’t afford to hire a police officer. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — School teachers in Oklahoma with a gun license will be able to carry firearms into their classrooms with district approval under a bill approved in the state Senate.

The bill passed Tuesday on a 37-7 vote mostly along party lines, with Democrats opposed.

It passed after it was amended to beef up the training requirements, requiring teachers to participate in active-shooter training with local law enforcement.

The proposed new law is optional and would require a local school board approval first.

But Democrats raised several concerns, including the reduction in the number of hours of required training.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

41° / 22°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 41° 22°

Friday

52° / 36°
Partly cloudy and windy
Partly cloudy and windy 10% 52° 36°

Saturday

56° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 32°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 45°

Monday

63° / 31°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 63° 31°

Tuesday

43° / 22°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 43° 22°

Wednesday

36° / 20°
Snow showers in the morning
Snow showers in the morning 30% 36° 20°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

20°

8 AM
Few Snow Showers
30%
20°

22°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
22°

25°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
25°

28°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
28°

32°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

35°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

36°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

38°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

39°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

35°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
35°

32°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
32°

30°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
30°

28°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
28°

27°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
27°

26°

11 PM
Clear
0%
26°

26°

12 AM
Clear
0%
26°

25°

1 AM
Clear
0%
25°

24°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
24°

23°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
23°

23°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
23°

23°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

24°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

Don't Miss