Oklahoma Senate approves bill to allow more armed teachers

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2019, file photo, state Sen. David Bullard poses for a photo in his office in Oklahoma City. School teachers in Oklahoma with a gun license would be able to carry firearms into their classrooms with district approval under a bill approved in the state Senate. “We have a lot of kids right now who are vulnerable,” said Bullard, a Durant Republican whose rural district includes several small districts he says can’t afford to hire a police officer. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — School teachers in Oklahoma with a gun license will be able to carry firearms into their classrooms with district approval under a bill approved in the state Senate.

The bill passed Tuesday on a 37-7 vote mostly along party lines, with Democrats opposed.

It passed after it was amended to beef up the training requirements, requiring teachers to participate in active-shooter training with local law enforcement.

The proposed new law is optional and would require a local school board approval first.

But Democrats raised several concerns, including the reduction in the number of hours of required training.